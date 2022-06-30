RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $466.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.20.

NYSE RH opened at $237.32 on Thursday. RH has a 1-year low of $227.26 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.00.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,163,004.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 440,490 shares of company stock worth $139,875,772. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1,843.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in RH by 494.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

