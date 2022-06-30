Richelieu Gestion PLC Makes New $3.60 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,181 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000. Walmart accounts for 2.9% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Castellan Group bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

