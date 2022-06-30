Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,800 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,000 ($73.61) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($70.91) to GBX 5,730 ($70.30) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.02) to GBX 5,600 ($68.70) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,905.07.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $89.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

