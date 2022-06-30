Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.19–$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.60 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.91 billion.

NYSE RAD opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.06). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 21.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

