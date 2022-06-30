Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 84 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $150.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.48 and its 200 day moving average is $169.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

