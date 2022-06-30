Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,577,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,993,000 after acquiring an additional 177,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,958,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,603,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,903,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

Shares of TTD opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 206.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

