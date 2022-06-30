Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,088 Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 160.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

NYSE:CR opened at $86.38 on Thursday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.81.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

