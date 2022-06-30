Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,032 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,580,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 158,108 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 156,703 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 584,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 140,300 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGY stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $442.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.77.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 42.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

EGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

