Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $247,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

NYSE KEYS opened at $138.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average is $159.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

