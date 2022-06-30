Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $29,000 Investment in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource Co. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.65.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

