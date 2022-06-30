Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at $2,734,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 259.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 55,994 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 33,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SBOW stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $512.24 million, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $401,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,536.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

