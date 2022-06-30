Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,587 Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.13% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 68,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 38,124 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,892 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADES. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ ADES opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 29.87%.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

