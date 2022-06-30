Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 430 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC stock opened at $214.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.94. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.14.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

