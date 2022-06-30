Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $200,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,225 ($15.03) in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Investec cut shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $80.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

