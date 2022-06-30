Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $9.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of HOOD opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,401.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,363.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,262,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,796,811.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,592 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $470,317,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971,123 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,512,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,676,000 after buying an additional 9,936,136 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

