Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 million, a PE ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, insider Andrew Berger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $120,780.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.