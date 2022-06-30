Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 million, a PE ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $10.36.
In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, insider Andrew Berger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $120,780.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (Get Rating)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.