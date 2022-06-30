Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stake Raised by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NYSE ROL opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

