Royal Bank of Canada Raises CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $108.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KMX. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.44.

CarMax stock opened at $93.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.19. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CarMax by 2.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CarMax by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,665,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 630,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

