Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 320 at Barclays

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 320 ($3.93) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROYMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.37) to GBX 240 ($2.94) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Royal Mail from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Peel Hunt cut Royal Mail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.61) to GBX 632 ($7.75) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Royal Mail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $437.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $16.39.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

