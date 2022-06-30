RS Group (LON:RS1) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($16.56) to GBX 1,200 ($14.72) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($18.10) to GBX 1,300 ($15.95) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.42) price target on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

LON RS1 opened at GBX 862.50 ($10.58) on Wednesday. RS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 790 ($9.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,060 ($13.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

In related news, insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.94), for a total transaction of £87,969.04 ($107,924.23). Also, insider Alex Baldock bought 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 840 ($10.31) per share, with a total value of £18,807.60 ($23,073.98).

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

