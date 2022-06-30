Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $234.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAIA. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Saia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $297.13.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $183.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Saia has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.93 and its 200-day moving average is $247.84.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

