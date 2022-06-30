Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 208,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sapiens International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.