Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Louis-Philippe Carrière Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$28.16 on Thursday. Saputo Inc. has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$37.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 20th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.11.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

