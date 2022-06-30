Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAR. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $288.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 64.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

