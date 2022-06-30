SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. Equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 377,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,045,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $3,265,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

