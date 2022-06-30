SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $20.85.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. Equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SB Financial Group (Get Rating)
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
