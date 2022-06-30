SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $317.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 80.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.27. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.13.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

