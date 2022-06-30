Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 7,473 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 7,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,164.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,735.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $126,540.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $433,200.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 14,588 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $334,794.60.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 10,052 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $229,185.60.

On Monday, April 11th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,438 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $31,650.38.

On Friday, April 8th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,984 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $43,707.52.

On Monday, April 4th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $89,737.67.

On Friday, April 1st, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $108,658.72.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $724,299.03.

NYSE FET opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Forum Energy Technologies (Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.