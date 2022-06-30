Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.48 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $946.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at $720,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 60.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

