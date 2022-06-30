Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

