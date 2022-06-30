Scotiabank Lowers Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$195.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFCZF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.30.

IFCZF stock opened at $140.24 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $123.42 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.09.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

