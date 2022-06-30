Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.15.

SGEN stock opened at $179.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.05.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $46,038.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,591 shares of company stock worth $7,516,752 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Seagen by 34.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,974,113,000 after acquiring an additional 362,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Seagen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after acquiring an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

