SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,412.86 ($17.33).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.34) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.14) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($18.95) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,000.50 ($12.27) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £12.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2.96. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 950.80 ($11.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,508 ($18.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,116.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,252.

In other news, insider Andy Harrison bought 40,199 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.12) per share, with a total value of £397,166.12 ($487,260.61). Also, insider Mary Barnard bought 2,745 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,093 ($13.41) per share, for a total transaction of £30,002.85 ($36,808.80).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

