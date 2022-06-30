SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Short Interest Update

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:SQL opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. SeqLL has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Get SeqLL alerts:

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SeqLL stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SeqLL Inc. ( NASDAQ:SQL Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of SeqLL at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeqLL (Get Rating)

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.