Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,262,000 after acquiring an additional 591,626 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after acquiring an additional 468,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after acquiring an additional 301,662 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 63,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $4,504,227.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $72.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

