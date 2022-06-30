Shane Volk Buys 298,000 Shares of Dundas Minerals Limited (ASX:DUN) Stock

Dundas Minerals Limited (ASX:DUN – Get Rating) insider Shane Volk acquired 298,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$32,780.00 ($22,763.89).

Dundas Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dundas Minerals Limited engages in exploring nickel, gold, and copper in Western Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Dundas project comprising four granted exploration licenses and seven exploration license applications 1,105.9 square kilometers located in the Dundas Mineral Field, Western Australia; Triton project comprising a single exploration license application with a total tenement area of 45.95 square kilometers located in the south-eastern Goldfields province of Western Australia.

