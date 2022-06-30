Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.72

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 2197942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

SHCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a market cap of $563.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

