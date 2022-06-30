Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SHOP. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $83.40 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.73.

Shopify stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.68.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

