Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $650.00 to $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Shopify traded as low as $33.25 and last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 152954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.40 to $43.20 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $72.68.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

