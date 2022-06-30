Short Interest in Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Drops By 83.3%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ACRHF opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. Acreage has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.40.
About Acreage
