Short Interest in Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Decreases By 69.7%

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACMLF opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Ascom has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41.

Ascom Company Profile

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

