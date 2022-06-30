Short Interest in Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Decreases By 69.7%

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACMLF opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Ascom has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41.
Ascom Company Profile (Get Rating)
