Short Interest in Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Increases By 2,400.0%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Barsele Minerals stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. Barsele Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

Barsele Minerals Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project, a 45% owned project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.

