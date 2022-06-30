Short Interest in Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Increases By 2,400.0%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of Barsele Minerals stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. Barsele Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.57.
Barsele Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
