Short Interest in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Grows By 100.0%

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BWAC opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Better World Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Better World Acquisition by 171.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Better World Acquisition by 47.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in Better World Acquisition by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 65,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

