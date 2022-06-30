Short Interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Decreases By 67.8%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the May 31st total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $973,000. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

