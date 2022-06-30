Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Expands By 6,266.7%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 6,266.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIHKY opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $45.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 27.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Merchants Bank will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9777 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. China Merchants Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Merchants Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About China Merchants Bank (Get Rating)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.