Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Expands By 3,670.7%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a growth of 3,670.7% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the first quarter worth about $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CNFinance by 53.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CNFinance by 54.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNFinance by 17.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 784,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 116,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CNFinance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

CNF opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 821.21 and a quick ratio of 753.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.40 million, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.33.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

