Short Interest in Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Rises By 100.0%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of WILYY opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

