Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Increases By 4,400.0%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

easyJet stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. easyJet has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.36) to GBX 625 ($7.67) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.65) to GBX 700 ($8.59) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.49) to GBX 805 ($9.88) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.21) to GBX 450 ($5.52) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.99) to GBX 490 ($6.01) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $667.14.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

