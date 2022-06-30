Short Interest in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Increases By 137.5%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.23. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 1.81% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

