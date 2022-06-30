Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Expands By 593.9%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 593.9% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,981,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,875,000 after acquiring an additional 735,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 705,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 462,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 58,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 380,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 59,140 shares during the last quarter.

