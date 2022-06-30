Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Expands By 593.9%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 593.9% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.