Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Decreases By 76.2%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the May 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:UAE opened at $15.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI UAE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.