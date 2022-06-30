Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Decreases By 76.2%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the May 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:UAE opened at $15.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI UAE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 14,633 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000.

